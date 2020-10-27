https://www.theepochtimes.com/joe-biden-and-the-biden-family-are-compromised-by-china-says-former-business-partner_3555550.html

The former business partner of James Biden and Hunter Biden claimed in an interview aired on Tuesday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised due to business dealings with people and companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Tony Bobulinski, the CEO of a former joint venture between James Biden, Hunter Biden, two other partners, and the billionaire founder of a CCP-tied energy conglomerate, shared his assessment as part of an extensive interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. “I think that Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised. Obviously, I’ve referenced I’ve held a Q-clearance—you’re briefed on compromise and who you’re able to talk with and deal and do business with—and I just don’t see, given the history here and the facts, how Joe can’t be influenced in some manner based on the history that they have with CEFC,” Bobulinski said. Corporate …

