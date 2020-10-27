https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-biden-calls-kamala-harris-husband-kamalas-wife

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden referred to Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) husband, Doug Emhoff, as “Kamala’s wife” during an interview on Monday with a local news station.

In an interview with NBC 5 DFW, Biden responded to a question about the type of effort that his campaign was making in the state during the final week of campaigning.

“Well, we put a major effort into Texas to begin with—eight days to go, uh, and, uh—the Lone Star State has a shot of becoming blue again,” Biden said. “You know, uh, we have 17 battleground states across the country and we’re not losing focus on securing, uh, uh, the many pathways to 270.”

“But my wife Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff, uh, Kamala’s wife, are there,” Biden continued.

Biden’s comment comes after he appeared to refer to President Donald Trump as “George” during an interview this week, which many claimed was a reference to former President George W. Bush. Others noted that Biden, in making the comment, was responding to a question from co-host George Lopez, which led Biden supporters to claim that Biden was referring to George Lopez, and not the former president.

