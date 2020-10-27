https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/27/joe-biden-calls-running-mates-husband-kamalas-wife/

2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden referred to his running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, as “Kamala’s wife.”

“My wife, Jill, as you know and Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s wife were there,” Biden said speaking of Texas on Monday.

Joe Biden calls Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, “Kamala’s wife” pic.twitter.com/xUAwd4FySw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2020

The latest gaffe comes just a day after Biden appeared to confuse President Donald Trump with President George W. Bush.

Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George W. Bush: “because of who I’m running against…George, ah, George” pic.twitter.com/ujAni2Q7Gh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2020

Two weeks ago, Biden claimed he was running for the Senate.

Joe Biden: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

The latest series of campaign slip-ups have resurrected fresh concerns over the 77-year-old candidate’s age and ability to command the Oval Office should he be elected next week. If sworn in, Biden, who will be 78 by January would be the oldest president ever to take power.

Biden’s repeated gaffes also help explain the Democratic nominee’s light campaign schedule just days before the November contest. Last week, Biden implemented a 72-hour lid ahead of the second and final presidential debate. This week, Biden’s schedule has remained light, with few events scheduled while Trump continues to aggressively campaign in multiple states each day.

Follow Biden’s worst slip-ups here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

