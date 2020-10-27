https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-calls-senator-harriss-husband-doug-emhoff-kamalas-wife-video/

What is wrong with old Joe?

77-year-old Joe Biden called Doug Emhoff “Kamala’s wife” on Monday night during a virtual event.

Maybe Doug Emhoff identifies as Kamala’s wife?

“My wife Jill as you and Doug Emhoff – uh, Kamala’s wife.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The other night Joe Biden confused Trump with George Bush but the media ran cover for old Joe.

“…What kind of country we’re gonna be. Four more years of George…uh George uh he uh is gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we’re gonna uh we’re gonna be in a different world,” said Biden.

The media claimed Biden was referring to host George Lopez.

So four more years of George Lopez? Makes sense.

