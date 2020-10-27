https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-georgia-voters-kamalas-running-mate-yall-think-kidding-dont-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Georgia with only 7 days until Election Day to campaign for Kamala Harris.

Everyone knows Kamala Harris is the real presidential candidate.

Biden admitted he is a Trojan horse for the Marxist wing of the Democrat party on Tuesday while campaigning in Atlanta, Georgia.

WATCH:

Old Joe previously referred to a “Harris-Biden Administration.”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris admitted it too.

“A Harris administration together with Joe Biden.” Harris previously said.

