https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-georgia-voters-kamalas-running-mate-yall-think-kidding-dont-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Georgia with only 7 days until Election Day to campaign for Kamala Harris.

Everyone knows Kamala Harris is the real presidential candidate.

Biden admitted he is a Trojan horse for the Marxist wing of the Democrat party on Tuesday while campaigning in Atlanta, Georgia.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden’s “RUSSIAN BLACKMAIL PHOTOS” Uncovered – Hunter with Russians in Hollywood

Joe Biden: “I am Kamala’s running mate. Y’all think I’m kidding don’t you?” pic.twitter.com/uNxZMygFpL — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020

Old Joe previously referred to a “Harris-Biden Administration.”

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden refers to a “Harris-Biden Administration.” He knows he’s just an empty vessel for the radical left! pic.twitter.com/z6kv22VXat — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Kamala Harris admitted it too.

“A Harris administration together with Joe Biden.” Harris previously said.

Kamala Harris lets the truth slip: “a Harris Administration together with Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/XdqyU4Kh6S — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

