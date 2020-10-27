https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/joe-lockhart-says-snow-in-el-paso-which-may-depress-dem-turnout-is-the-lords-work/

With one week to go until the election, it’s snowing in El Paso, Texas:

And CNN’s Joe Lockhart thinks it’s a sign that the Lord moved the state “into the tossup category”:

Um, the Lord wants to depress Dem turnout?

iT’s A mETaPhoR, he says:

Well, not a very good one.

***

