With one week to go until the election, it’s snowing in El Paso, Texas:

It’s SNOWING in El Paso! 🥰 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 27, 2020

And CNN’s Joe Lockhart thinks it’s a sign that the Lord moved the state “into the tossup category”:

The Lord has moved Texas into the tossup category. https://t.co/0xGjhNfPoi — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 27, 2020

Um, the Lord wants to depress Dem turnout?

Actually snow is bad for Dems in Texas. They are trying to motivate low propensity voters so long lines, COVID spikes, and bad weather are all obstacles to getting those people out to vote. https://t.co/Uwsy6Hamnl — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 27, 2020

iT’s A mETaPhoR, he says:

Meant it more as a metaphor for change. Snow in October in Texas. Texas turning blue — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 27, 2020

Well, not a very good one.

***

