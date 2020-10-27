https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-zogby-democrats-senate-mcsally/2020/10/27/id/993993

Democrats have a “pretty good” shot at taking control of the Senate in next week’s election, pollster John Zogby told Newsmax TV.

Zogby was on “John Bachman Now” to discuss what he’s seeing in the polls with the election one week away.

“When we get into the big blue turnout in those Senate races, I think it’s looking pretty good for the Democrats, at least to regain control and possibly … picking up some that hadn’t been expected,” Zogby said.

Zogby, the founder and senior partner of John Zogby Strategies, said there are three Senate races in Arizona, Colorado, and Maine in which Democrats could pick up seats. Currently, Republicans hold an advantage of 53 seats to 47.

“Those seats that are in jeopardy for the GOP — notably Martha McSally [of Arizona], for example, Cory Gardner [of Colorado] — they’re sticking close to the president because they know that they want that vote to be turned out,” Zogby said.

“Those, incidentally, are two states that … look, there’s no certainty here, but those look pretty good for the Democrats, as does Maine. So that’s three seats right there.”

