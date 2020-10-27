https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/522918-judge-blocks-doj-from-defending-trump-in-lawsuit-over-rape

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) effort to intervene on President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they’re getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE‘s behalf in a lawsuit over a writer’s accusation that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, out of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, ruled the president is not an employee of the government and that the allegations don’t regard conduct in his official capacity.

E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist, sued Trump in his personal capacity for defamation last year after he publicly denied her allegation of rape. Kaplan’s ruling means Trump cannot use the DOJ to defend him in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump’s comments concerned media reports about an alleged sexual assault that took place more than twenty years before he took office,” Kaplan, who was appointed by former President Clinton, wrote in his 61-page decision. “Neither the media reports nor the underlying allegations have any relationship to his official duties.”

Carroll published her allegation in June 2019 in New York Magazine, writing that Trump, then a private businessman, assaulted her in a department store dressing room.

Trump denied the allegations, saying “she’s not my type.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

