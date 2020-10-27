https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/judicial-watch-new-strzok-page-emails-show-missing-meeting-entries-mueller-investigation/

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch this week announced it received 163 pages of emails between FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

The records show that multiple meetings were ‘missing’ from Lisa Page’s calendar entries during the Mueller investigation.

Recall, Peter Strzok migrated from the FBI’s “Midyear Exam” investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails to Mueller’s ‘Trump-Russia’ inquisition.

Judicial Watch reported:

Multiple meetings were “missing” from Lisa Page’s calendar and had the Microsoft Outlook message “Exchange Server re-created a meeting that was missing from your calendar.” These meetings include a December 15, 2017, meeting that was recreated and has the subject, “Going Dark Strategy Meeting.”

A December 7, 2017, meeting was recreated that has the subject “Twitter” and the location listed as “SFHQ/Lync” [presumably SFHQ referring to San Francisco Headquarters and “Lync,” referring to the FBI’s internal messaging system known as Lync].

A July 10, 2017, meeting was recreated that has the subject “702 Reauthorization Strategy Coordination Bi-Weekly.”

An April 13, 2016, meeting was recreated that has the subject “Investigative & Administrative Law Top Issues Update.”

An April 14, 2016, meeting with the subject “NSCLB Top Issues Update” was recreated.

A December 7, 2017, meeting with a redacted title under exemptions b6 (personal privacy) and b7C-1 (related to law enforcement sources and methods) was recreated, as was a December 25, 2017, meeting with the subject “702 Reauthorization Strategy Coordination Bi-Weekly.”

On June 8, 2017, in an email to Deputy Asst. Director Jon Moffa and Lisa Page (and an unidentified General Counsel office official), regarding watching James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Peter Strzok concluded his note with “[Redacted] sorry you have stupid NSA.”

On June 10, 2017, Peter Strzok forwarded an email to his boss, Asst. Director for Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, Page and General Counsel James Baker a New Yorker article that Strzok called “thoughtful,” titled “Trump vs. Comey: Hope Against Hope,” discussing the dispute between Comey and Trump about the contents of conversations the two had in private Oval Office discussions about Michael Flynn.