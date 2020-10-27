https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/strzok-emails-missing-entries/

Entries were Re-created by Microsoft Outlook in Page’s Calendar Include ‘Going Dark Strategy Meeting’

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it received 163 pages of emails between former FBI official Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page. The records show that Microsoft Outlook’s exchange server had to recreate multiple meetings that were “missing” from Lisa Page’s initial calendar entries. These missing meetings included the subjects “Going Dark Strategy Meeting,” “Twitter,” and “702 Reauthorization Strategy Coordination Bi-Weekly.”

The records were produced in response to Judicial Watch’s January 2018 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed after the DOJ failed to respond to a December 2017 request for all communications between Strzok and Page (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00154)). The FBI is only processing the records at a rate of 500 pages per month and has refused to process text messages. At this rate, the production of these emails will not be completed until late 2021 at the earliest.

Multiple meetings were “missing” from Lisa Page’s calendar and had the Microsoft Outlook message “Exchange Server re-created a meeting that was missing from your calendar.” These meetings include a December 15, 2017, meeting that was recreated and has the subject, “Going Dark Strategy Meeting.”

A December 7, 2017, meeting was recreated that has the subject “Twitter” and the location listed as “SFHQ/Lync” [presumably SFHQ referring to San Francisco Headquarters and “Lync,” referring to the FBI’s internal messaging system known as Lync].

A July 10, 2017, meeting was recreated that has the subject “702 Reauthorization Strategy Coordination Bi-Weekly.”

An April 13, 2016, meeting was recreated that has the subject “Investigative & Administrative Law Top Issues Update.”

An April 14, 2016, meeting with the subject “NSCLB Top Issues Update” was recreated.

A December 7, 2017, meeting with a redacted title under exemptions b6 (personal privacy) and b7C-1 (related to law enforcement sources and methods) was recreated, as was a December 25, 2017, meeting with the subject “702 Reauthorization Strategy Coordination Bi-Weekly.”

On June 8, 2017, in an email to Deputy Asst. Director Jon Moffa and Lisa Page (and an unidentified General Counsel office official), regarding watching James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Peter Strzok concluded his note with “[Redacted] sorry you have stupid NSA.”

On June 10, 2017, Peter Strzok forwarded an email to his boss, Asst. Director for Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, Page and General Counsel James Baker a New Yorker article that Strzok called “thoughtful,” titled “Trump vs. Comey: Hope Against Hope,” discussing the dispute between Comey and Trump about the contents of conversations the two had in private Oval Office discussions about Michael Flynn.

“How did the meeting entries go missing?” asked Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Deleted calendar entries, wiped phones, missing text messages – all these disappearing records suggest that the FBI and DOJ are engaged in an unprecedented cover-up of their misconduct targeting President Trump.”

In a related case, Judicial Watch discovered in September that Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office repeatedly and “accidentally” wiped phones assigned to them.

In July 2020, Judicial Watch uncovered emails showing Strzok, Page and other top bureau officials in the days prior to and following President Donald Trump’s inauguration discussing a White House counterintelligence briefing that could “play into” the FBI’s “investigative strategy.”

In February 2020, Judicial Watch uncovered an August 2016 email in which Strzok writes that Hillary Clinton, in her interview with the FBI about her email controversy, apologized for “the work and effort” it caused the bureau and she said she chose to use a non-state.gov email account “out of convenience” and that “it proved to be anything but.” Strzok said Clinton’s apology and the “convenience” discussion were “not in” the FBI 302 report that summarized the interview.

Also in February, Judicial Watch made public Strzok-Page emails showing their direct involvement in the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the bureau’s investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The records also show additional “confirmed classified emails” were found on Clinton’s unsecure non-state.gov email server “beyond the number presented” in then-FBI Director James Comey’s statements; Strzok and Page questioning the access the DOJ was granting Clinton’s lawyers; and Page revealing that the DOJ was making edits to FBI 302 reports related to the Clinton Midyear Exam investigation. The emails detail a discussion about “squashing” an issue related to the Seth Rich controversy.

In January 2020, Judicial Watch uncovered Strzok-Page emails that detail special accommodations given to the lawyers of Clinton and her aides during the FBI investigation of the Clinton email controversy.

In November 2019, Judicial Watch revealed Strzok-Page emails that show the attorney representing three of Clinton’s aides were given meetings with senior FBI officials.

Also in November, Judicial Watch uncovered emails revealing that after Clinton’s statement denying the transmission of classified information over her unsecure email system, Strzok sent an email to FBI officials citing “three [Clinton email] chains” containing (C) [classified confidential] portion marks in front of paragraphs.”

In a separate case, in May 2020, Judicial Watch received the “electronic communication” (EC) that officially launched the counterintelligence investigation, termed “Crossfire Hurricane,” of President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The document was written by former FBI official Peter Strzok.

