It’s all done. She’s Justice Barrett now. As Paul has already noted, Democrats have themselves to blame in their expedient decision under Harry Reid to eliminate the filibuster for appellate court nominees—a move determined by entirely short-term considerations of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals that kept blocking overreaching executive branch initiatives from President Obama.

I wonder if this bitter experience will give Democrats pause about abolishing the legislative filibuster and packing the Supreme Court.

Justice Barrett is a constitutional originalist, which is to Democrats like holy water, a cross, and garlic to a vampire. Actually a pretty good analogy since in embracing the “living Constitution,” liberals want to suck the lifeblood out of the written Constitution, and its underlying principles. For example, check out the dumbest tweet of the day:

Here you can simply apply Hayward’s First Law of Liberal Polemics: when you’re about to lose an argument, call your opponent a racist.

P.S. “We are all originalists now”—Justice Elena Kagan. I’ll look forward to Sen. Markey moving for Kagan’s impeachment from the Court.

P.P.S. It’s Hillary Clinton’s birthday today. A great day to confirm Justice Barrett.

