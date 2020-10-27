Judge Amy Coney Barrett has now become Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

On Tuesday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts administered the judicial oath to Barrett in private in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court, making her the 103rd associate justice on the Supreme Court.

“Upon administration of that oath, she will be able to begin to participate in the work of the Court,” the high court said in a press release on Monday. “A formal investiture ceremony will take place at a special sitting of the Court in the Courtroom at a later date.”

Barrett appeared at the White House on Monday with President Trump in a celebratory event following her Senate confirmation. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas delivered Barrett’s constitutional oath.

Barrett is Trump’s third nominee to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, along with Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Her Senate confirmation on Monday was mostly along party lines, receiving 52 Republican votes.

She is expected to rule on several high-profile cases, including a constitutional challenge to the Obama-era Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is set to hear one week after the election. Throughout Barrett’s confirmation hearings, Democrats asserted that the law would be at risk of being struck down by the high court should she be confirmed.

Republicans have urged the high court to reconsider a case involving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania after a split 4-4 decision earlier this month relegated the outcome to the state’s Supreme Court. Unchanged, the decision would allow mail-in ballots received to be counted up until three days after the day of the election.

In a 5-3 ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Democrats in Wisconsin to extend the mail-in voting deadline by six days.