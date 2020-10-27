https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2020/10/27/justices-clarence-thomas-and-amy-coney-barrett-reflect-history-being-made-rather-than-engineered-n270705
About The Author
Related Posts
The Open Borders Agenda Rears Its Ugly Head
April 10, 2019
Chinese Online Censorship Looks Uncomfortably Familiar
October 21, 2020
‘Westworld’ Releases New Season 3 Preview, Premiere Set For March 15
January 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy