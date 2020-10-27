https://www.libertynation.com/kamala-harris-60-minutes-interview-was-no-laughing-matter/

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), the Democrat vice-presidential running mate, was interviewed on CBS’ 60 Minutes Oct. 25. The discussion on the upcoming election touched on a number of issues, but exchanges on race and the senator’s far-left record raised the most eyebrows. In essence, the nominee may have given the nation a preview of what to expect should Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Chuckling About Socialism

During the interview, host Norah O’Donnell quizzed Harris about her voting record and overall political views, asking if she would attempt to push Biden to adopt more progressive policies should they win the election. After pointing out that a GovTrack analysis rated the lawmaker as “the most liberal United States senator,” Harris launched into one of her famous Hillary-esque laughing fits in order to dodge the question.

First, she attempted to distance herself from the far-left label, indicating that it was Vice President Mike Pence who claimed she had a progressive voting record. Then O’Donnell asked if the nominee would bring a “socialist or progressive perspective” into a potential Biden administration.

“No,” Harris scoffed, adding that she would instead bring the perspective of a woman “who grew up a black child in America, who was also a prosecutor” and someone who “likes hip-hop.” The candidate also stated that she promised Biden that she would always be honest with him and provide him with her thoughts based on her “lived experiences.”

O’Donnell pushed again, asking Harris if she would try to persuade Biden to support Medicare for All and radical left-wing ideas championed by the likes of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other members of the socialist crowd. The senator refused to give a clear answer but indicated that she wishes to expand on the current system.

Her response elicited criticism from both the left and the right. The left took issue with the fact that Harris seemed to dismiss the idea that she would pursue a progressive agenda and castigated O’Donnell for framing her questions in a way that suggested that being a far-left progressive is a negative.

On the right, people slammed Harris for her obvious dodging of the questions, an indication that she will pursue a socialist agenda in spite of attempting now to fool the electorate into believing she is a moderate. Her constant cackling also provided a source of mockery for conservatives as well.

What About Racism?

Another part of the interview focused on racism and Trump’s attacks on Harris. After pointing out that Trump called Harris a “monster” and has been highly critical of her candidacy, O’Donnell asked, “Do you think the president is racist?”

Harris’ answer was predictable: “Yes, I do.” She continued:

“You can look at a pattern that goes back to him questioning the identity of the first black president of the United States. You can look at Charlottesville when there were peaceful protesters and on the other side Neo-Nazis, and he talks about ‘fine people’ on either side — calling Mexicans rapists and criminals, his first order of business was to institute a Muslim ban, it all speaks for itself.”

Of course, most of Harris’ statements seemed deceptive. Like Biden, the senator continues to repeat the often-debunked “fine people” hoax, claiming that Trump complimented Neo-Nazis at the rally in Charlottesville. The truth is that the president clearly stated that he was not including these people in his comments.

When Trump announced that he was running for president, he did state that Mexico “isn’t sending their best” when illegal immigrants cross the border. However, despite the faulty wording of his argument, it is clear he was not talking about all Mexicans. Indeed, since he has been in office, his deportation efforts have been overwhelmingly focused on illegals who commit additional crimes after entering the country.

Lastly, the Muslim ban isn’t a thing. It did not come close to banning all or most Muslims from entering the country. Indeed, it affected only about 10% of the world’s Islamic population.

What If Biden Wins?

It is not an exaggeration to believe that Harris’ remarks in this interview are an indication of what the nation can expect from a Biden administration. While Biden may not be quite as far to the left as Harris, there can be no doubt that he will be under tremendous pressure from his vice president as well as the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to shift further toward socialism.

Moreover, as if we don’t already have enough race-baiting, Harris’ deceitful comments about the president would be directed at Americans who identify as conservative. With Trump out of office, the left would have a new target, and it would likely be a more extreme version of President Barack Obama’s approach to race relations. To put it simply, if the Democrats manage to win control over Congress and the presidency, the nation might be in for a radical lurch toward Marxism.

