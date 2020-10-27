https://trendingpolitics.com/kamala-harris-vows-revenge-after-barrett-scotus-confirmation-we-won-t-forget-this/

Democrats exploded in rage after the Monday night confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and are vowing revenge.

With their formidable smear machine mostly shut down out of fear of alienating swing voters this close to an election, Barrett’s journey to the nation’s highest court was smooth sailing compared to the hell visited upon Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Unable to destroy Barrett’s character or flood Washington D.C. with armies of screaming activists which would have been terrible optics, all that Dems could do was conduct an all-night whining session in the Senate and then sit back and take it.

Now they are looking for payback, smug and cocksure that Joe Biden will “win” the election, top Democrats are calling for court-packing and the dismantling of the Judiciary Branch as a neutral arbiter of laws.

One who was spitting nails was Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, an arrogant woman who will soon be president once lunchbucket Joe has been shuffled off to the basement for good.

Harris warned: “We won’t forget this” after Barrett’s confirmation.

Via The Hill, “Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: ‘We won’t forget this'”:

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris admonished Senate Republicans for confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, vowing that Democrats “won’t forget” a move they have described as a power grab. “Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process — all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions,” Harris said Monday minutes after Barrett was officially confirmed to the court. “We won’t forget this.” Barrett was confirmed along a party-line vote on the Senate floor following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month.

Harris also blasted what she called an “illegitimate process” although the Constitution is quite clear that the president gets to appoint SCOTUS justices, not Congress.

Her comments along with her history of vicious cruelty when she was California’s attorney general are chilling with the possibility that she may soon be occupying the most powerful office on the planet and will have a king-sized ax to grind if she does.

Most Americans can’t even begin to wrap their minds around just how extreme that the Democratic party has become and that millions would be so blind as to believe that they are voting for good old harmless Joe Biden is a testament to the power of a corrupt media.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi who like Harris also hails from the left coast resistance bastion also melted down and made it clear that Democrats will seek to pack the courts and not just the Supreme Court.

If – God forbid – President Trump “loses, revenge-crazed Democrats will destroy the system as it has existed and rebuild it to their liking.

