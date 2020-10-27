https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-calls-out-liberals-racism

Rapper Kanye West is calling out liberals for what he says is “one of the most racist things.”

What did West say?

Speaking with Joe Rogan on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” West said the attitude Democrats hold toward the black community — assuming they have the black vote in the bag or only catering to the black community when they need their vote — “is one of the most racist things.”

According to West, Democrats often subtly communicate they think that black voters cannot think for themselves.

“One of the most racist things that liberals who pride themselves on not being racist have said to me is, like, ‘You’re going to split the black vote.’ And that makes it seem like black people can’t make decisions for ourselves,” West told Rogan.

“Liberals literally make it seem like only black people will vote for me. Think about that statement! The nuance of institutionalized racism,” West added.

“They just have a place where no one has really been able to embrace the idea of blacks not being in a bloc and staying in one place,” he continued.

Earlier in the podcast, West said that “liberal elites” have accused him of being a “pawn” for the Republican Party.

But according to West, turning black people into “pawns” is a tactic employed by liberals.

“Democrats do create black pawns, they do have celebrities that they’ll sit down and meet with and say, you’re going to be an advocate for the Democratic Party,” West explained.

West’s comments begin around the 1:48:10 mark:

Any recent examples?



Unfortunately, there have been two recent prominent examples demonstrating what West told Rogan.

Earlier this summer, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden incited controversy after telling hip-hop radio host Charlamagne Tha God that black people aren’t really black if they don’t vote for him, a Democrat.

“Well, I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Then, just last week, liberal comedian Chelsea Handler scolded rapper 50 Cent, whom she once dated, for seemingly supporting President Donald Trump over the fact that Biden’s tax plan would raise taxes on wealthy Americans like 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

“I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,” Handler told Jimmy Fallon.

Jackson has since appeared to recant his support for Trump.

