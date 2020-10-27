https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/l-dodgers-ceo-itll-take-team-years-catch-lost-2020-revenues/

(CNBC) — Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten told CNBC on Tuesday that it will take the franchise years to overcome the lost revenue experienced during the pandemic-altered baseball season.

Following a 60-game regular season schedule and no fans in the ballpark, the team will experience a revenue decline “clearly north of $100 million,” Kasten said on “Squawk Alley.” His comments came hours before the Dodgers could win the MLB crown, with Game 6 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays set for Tuesday night. LA leads the series, 3-2.

Every franchise experienced financial disruption this season, which began in late July after a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Kasten said the Dodgers’ missed revenue will be “as much as any team, or more, because we have so many fans and we take in so much revenue in an ordinary year. Most of that we didn’t receive this year.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

