https://www.foxnews.com/media/ingraham-covid-biden-running-mate-democrats-virus-panic

Democrats are running “the Biden–COVID ticket” in this year’s presidential election, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Monday.

“The Ingraham Angle” host explained that Biden supporters and the mainstream media have used the ongoing pandemic as a pretext to vote out the incumbent.

“‘Using the virus panic button is all they have,” she said. “It’s the only way to scare old people into voting for someone who seems more like an assisted living resident than future president, [and] as if on cue in the final week of the campaign, the media is looking to ‘Vice President COVID’ to do the live heavy lifting for old Joe.”

Ingraham pointed out that the media has been “breathlessly” covering spikes in coronavirus cases without noting the context that the number of confirmed cases will increase along with testing.

CORONAVIRUS BEHIND TWO-THIRDS OF EXCESS DEATHS: CDC

“We are getting a lot better at treating it,” the host added. “But to keep Joe’s running mate front and center, the fear-mongering must remain at full tilt.

“They said that this could go on through 2021 into 2022: That basically ended up being an endorsement for Joe Biden, of course. And hearing the drumbeat — we’re going to have universal masking, social distancing going into 2022, the financial markets took a hit today.

“Investors clearly do not want more lockdowns, which would obviously put the brakes on our current recovery for tens of millions out of work.”

By contrast, Ingraham said, Trump has tried to keep the economy afloat while encouraging the development of therapeutics and vaccines.

“It was the president who dealt with the pandemic and then he decided to push a reopening allowing states to make their own decisions,” she said. “That decision saved countless jobs and lives and thankfully, we now have things like convalescent plasma therapeutics which we know work, and we know steroids can help later in more serious cases.”

Ingraham noted that the biggest cheer during one of Trump’s three rallies in Pennsylvania Monday came when the president called on Gov. Tom Wolf to “open the state.”

As for Biden’s coronavirus proposals, the host said “the notion that a national mandate will make any difference on COVID is a ludicrous distraction from reality.

“They have taken all the measures in Europe that Biden’s experts are pushing, like extended lockdown. Guess what’s happening now in the EU? France mandated masks … [has] widespread contact tracing, and now? Record number of new cases in France.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham warned that such proposed mathods “are never going to control the virus because that’s not how viruses work.”

“But Biden’s keepers will keep inflicting untold emotional, physical, and financial harm on the millions of Americans with their ‘strategy,'” she said. “We must not allow that to happen over a virus, even one as horrid and tragic, and awful as this one.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

