Leftist celebrities took to Twitter in rage on Monday night after the U.S. Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

What’s a brief history here?

Barrett, 48, was sworn in during a ceremony presided over by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Ahead of the vote, Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), said that “today … will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate.”

He added, “You may win this vote … but you will never, ever get your credibility back. And the next time the American people give Democrats a majority in this chamber, you will have forfeited your right to tell us how to run that majority.”

What are the details?

Entertainers and celebrity activists alike banded together on Twitter to spew their outrage over Barrett’s confirmation on Monday night.

Leading the outrage pack was actress Debra Messing, who apologized to failed presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the confirmation.

Earlier in the evening, Clinton herself issued regrets over Barrett’s confirmation, writing, “Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out.”

An emotional-sounding Messing responded, “Im [sic] sorry that this tragic day in American history has landed on your birthday. I, for one, am grateful for you, and all that you have given our country. Happy birthday. May this next year be one of enlightenment and healing.”

Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore also shared a disturbing poem. It is unclear whether he is the author of the odd, Dr. Seuss-like missive.

It reads, “Whack the Court. Pack it Stack it Frack it Smack it. Shellack it Clack it Knick-knack & Paddy-whack it Crack it Open Shack it Up Rack it! Yes, it’s a RACKET. Black it Brown it Green it Blue it Expand it! Term limit it! Fix it! Now.”

Earlier, he wrote, “Revolting. Disgraceful. Unconscionable. GOP R.I.P.”

Actor Jon Cryer complained, “Truly a shameful day for every Republican Senator and anyone who has ever voted for them.”

Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard added, “[N]ot [sic] shred of doubt that this woman has total contempt of other women who demand #reproductivejustice she will do anything to destroy #LGBTQ marriage & protection, she is controlled by her religious dogma & has relented all sense of intellectual acuity we need to brace ourselves.”

Entertainer Cher wailed, “New Supreme Court Crazy’s 1st Case,May Decide Presidency. One Week After Election She’ll Vote Down Affordable Care Act,No Preexisting Condts.She’ll Keep Trump’s Taxes Hidden, Bring Up ROE V.WADE. Undo & Vote Against LGBTQ Rights,& ON& ON. VOTE NOW,OUR LIVES DEPEND ON YOUR VOTE[.]”

Actor and animator Seth MacFarlane chimed in, “The cemented conservative majority on the Supreme Court will be a hard lesson for many people on the importance of voting — a lesson that will last decades. Unfortunately, all the marches and protests in the world can’t reverse voter apathy in 2016. This time around, vote.”

Many other celebrities such as actor Patton Oswalt and actress and former TV host Rosie O’Donnell — both of whom have been wildly outspoken against Trump during his first administration — called for Democrats to pack the court if former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election.

Oswalt simply wrote, “Expand the court.”

O’Donnell added, “[B]iden blue landslide — #EXPANDTHECOURTS.”

A bevy of other celebrities — including “Seinfeld” actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander — shared the same message, which read, “6-3 doesn’t represent me. Flip states blue, stop the GOP. Donate: http://FlipTheStates.com/Donate Volunteer: http://FlipTheStates.com/Volunteer.”

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano added, “Now more than ever: women’s rights are on the ballot. That’s why I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. If you haven’t voted yet, make your plan to vote today: makeaplan.com[.]”

