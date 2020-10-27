https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-lincoln-project-ad-implies-trump-has-won-third-presidential-term-and-leftists-are-reacting-to-ad-with-pain-rage

The Lincoln Project — a group of Republicans intent on getting President Donald Trump voted out of office — released a dramatic new ad Monday night titled “Good Night, America.”

And boy, does it ever have leftists flipping out.

What are the details?

Beginning with a nighttime scene in a house with heart-stirring taps on piano keys, a mother opens the door to her young son’s bedroom as a sounds from a TV news station follow her in.

She has the look of someone who’s about to break the news that there was a death in the family.

The mother bends down to her sleeping boy, rousing him awake with a soft entreaty: “Hey, honey.”

“Hey, Mommy,” her son replies.

“You asked me to wake you and tell you what happened in the election,” she continues.

“Who won?” the boy inquires.

“Trump,” the mom answers with subtle disgust. “Trump won.”

The boy seems perplexed: “I thought you could only be president two times.”

The mother pauses and appears distressed before relaying even more terrible news: “Not any more.”

With that, white text on a black background flashes on the screen: “STOP HIM OR IT WILL NEVER STOP” and “VOTE HIM OUT.”

What has been the reaction?

To say nothing about the ad’s glaring flaw — the son’s shock presumably regarding the abolition of presidential term limits would’ve occurred long before Election Day — conservatives are getting a big laugh over the video’s ridiculous premise.

Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner said he “audibly snorted” in laughter while watching the spot. Others reacted similarly:

“Holy s**t I am choking from laughing too hard,” another commenter noted.

“Do these people not understand that in order for this to happen we would have to amend the Constitution, a process which would require 38 states to ratify a new amendment repealing the 22nd Amendment?” another commenter asked. “Who am I kidding, of course they f***ing don’t.”

And here’s a nifty suggestion borrowing from “The Handmaid’s Tale”:

But the ad put leftists and other anti-Trump folks in anything but a lighthearted mood:

“I’m literally wide awake in the middle of the night bc of this very anxiety,” one Twitter user wrote in reaction to the ad.

“I am so filled with pain & rage,” another commented. “I can’t even begin to describe that inconsolable pain & rage. I’ve watched with horror for 40 years as the country has crumbled under right wing propaganda & destruction. And yet I’m still stunned where we are today. If we don’t stop it we’re done.”

Another responded, “You are doing better than I am at finding words today. This is exactly how I feel. And the rage is so destructive. Trying hard not to turn it in on myself. It is so hard to fathom that we’re here. I don’t know wtf is wrong with people. How will we fix this even when he’s gone?”

