President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening rally in Omaha, Nebraska.

All times Eastern.

9:20 PM: Crowd chanting “four more years,” and Trump says the election is a choice between the “American dream” and a “socialist nightmare” after playing a video about how Biden will ruin the suburbs.

9:15 PM: Trump says this election is about economic survival for Omaha. He says this isn’t Biden’s agenda and mocks Biden for being “gonzo.” Trump says “we can’t play games with Biden.”

Trump says Biden is just a vehicle for the radical left’s “extreme agenda.”

Trump says Biden will be there for four weeks before Kamala Harris takes over. He says she can’t be the first woman president.

He says the radical left want to destroy suburbs and “cripple” police departments.

9:13 PM: Trump reminds voters Biden has spent 47 years outsourcing jobs, opening borders, and sacrificing American blood and treasure in “ridiculous wars” in “countries you’ve never even heard of.”

Trump says Americans elected an outsider in 2016 “who finally put America first.”

9:10 PM: Trump says he wants “normal life” and next year will be the greatest economic year ever. He talks about the “super V” recovery.

Trump says Biden has been hiding because the Biden family business partner revealed information about Biden’s “corrupt and illicit” deals while he was vice president. He says this was happening at the same time Biden was letting China steal America’s jobs and plunder America’s wealth.

9:08 PM: Trump says “hello, Omaha” and immediately says “hello, Iowa” right after. He says he’ll be back in Iowa soon.

And hello from Trump’s third rally of the day, being held in Omaha, Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/R2ylfGF5xz — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 28, 2020

Trump says he has to win “both Nebraska” because it is “cut.”

He says the election is a choice between a Trump “recovery” and Biden depression. He says some “bad news” came out about Biden that voters will find out about tomorrow.

Trump says Biden is the first man he has seen campaign by saying he will raise taxes. Trump promises to cut middle-class taxes.

Trump says “a lot of things are going on” and says his poll numbers are “going through the roof.” He says Florida and Nebraska are looking great. He says in theory he really didn’t have to be here, but “it’s nice to be with friends.”

9:07 PM: Raucous ovation as always from the super fans. “That’s a lot of people,” Trump says. “That’s incredible.”

9:05 PM: Rally about to get started as Trump tries to defend an Electoral vote in Nebraska in addition to neighboring Iowa.

8:50 PM: Trump has arrived in Nebraska.

8:30 PM: Trump expected to deliver remarks at his third and final rally of the day at the top of the hour.

Live look from President Trump’s rally at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. The event starts at 7:30. Stay tuned to NCN for coverage. pic.twitter.com/hPVjkNyV3f — News Channel Nebraska (@NewsChannelNE) October 27, 2020

About 3 hours before President Trump is set to speak at Eppley Airfield, the screens are replaying Amy Coney Barrett’s speech after she was nominated for SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/bJ1a9Eqny8 — Chris Dunker 🗞 (@ChrisDunkerLJS) October 27, 2020

Crowd is filling in, as a replay of the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace agreement is playing. Somewhere, there’s a concession stand selling funnel cakes. pic.twitter.com/XjkpV9Oss6 — Chris Dunker 🗞 (@ChrisDunkerLJS) October 27, 2020

7 days before Election Day President Donald Trump is set to come to Omaha to give his closing message, aiming for the district’s single electoral vote. I’ll keep you updated all evening. pic.twitter.com/H0ptqpPTEz — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) October 27, 2020

Crowd arriving three and a half hours before @realDonaldTrump scheduled to speak in Omaha #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/wZOsKOD4o1 — Fred Knapp (@fredmknapp) October 27, 2020

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem stumping for Messrs. Trump and Bacon right next to Iowa.

