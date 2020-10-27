https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/man-metal-detector-finds-222-year-old-coin-outside-church/

(BANGOR DAILY NEWS) — EMBDEN, Maine — Earlier this month, a man with a metal detector found a long-hidden, 222-year-old coin under a few inches of soil outside a church. The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America.

“I found all kinds of interesting stuff while I was up there,” said Shane Houston, from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Houston was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend from New Hampshire when he found the coin. On the same trip, he also found an 1818 penny, a full wagon wheel and a musket ball. The ammunition measured-out at .75 caliber, making it British in origin.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

