Ivanka Trump on Tuesday held a rally in Sarasota, Florida for her father Donald Trump.

Ivanka is speaking at Nathan Benderson Park and the line to get into the event was massive.

WATCH:

“There is only one choice in this election. Mr. Donald J. Trump,” she said.

“Donald Trump has done more for Florida in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years.”

Florida Congressman Greg Stuebe also joined Ivanka in Sarasota.

Look at that crowd!

WATCH:

Ivanka Trump takes the stage in Sarasota. pic.twitter.com/3g9Z91RF0V — Timothy Fanning (@TimothyJFanning) October 27, 2020

