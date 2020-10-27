https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/medical-school-prof-wants-trump-declared-public-health-threat/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A doctor and professor at Columbia University’s medical school wants to see President Donald Trump declared a “public health threat.”

Professor Raymond Givens in an op-ed on October 22 in MedPage Today argued Trump is “one of the most serious threats to public health and human rights in modern American history.

“The entire American medical establishment has a duty to name Donald Trump, specifically, as a public health threat,” Givens said.

