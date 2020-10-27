https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/27/megyn-kelly-has-had-it-with-the-pearl-clutching-dweebs-who-think-amy-coney-barrett-does-not-deserve-to-be-called-acb/

As The Hill reported, SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be using the chambers once occupied by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And, just to twist the knife a little more, Barrett is also not telling people to stop referring to her by her initials.

Please use “Barrett” not ACB. She does not deserve the benefit of RBG’s legacy. She is the antithesis of all RBG stood for. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 27, 2020

Thank you Amy. I 100% agree. — jack pittelkow (@fictionorfact61) October 27, 2020

THANK YOU!! My thoughts exactly, from the first time I heard some misguided person use the acronym. — Liz Davenport (@LizDavenport3) October 27, 2020

Agree, noticed several media outlets doing this. It’s jarring & serves as a distinct reminder of what is wrong with her selection & confirmation. I understand saving characters on here but not in articles online. Politico used it thruout their morning email. No need, not cute. — Sam (@TFrodder6337) October 27, 2020

I agree. Ginsburg earned that moniker with her charisma and her badass stand for justice. It’s a nickname from the street, from the people. Barrett will never have that love of the American people because she doesn’t answer to them. Or care about them. Or even truly see them. — Caroline Horn (@carhorns13) October 27, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett will never have the street cred that the Notorious RBG had.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s nickname came from the street: pic.twitter.com/rrIp6QipHi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 27, 2020

From the street. So you keep Amy Coney Barrett’s initials out of your mouth!

Or … not. It seems that Megyn Kelly doesn’t actually care that some people are offended by referring to Amy Coney Barrett as ACB:

I will call her whatever I damn well please, and ACB sounds perfect. https://t.co/K6ghxcu6fA — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 27, 2020

You know what? ACB sounds all right to us, too.

Right on! — Brad Bandido! (@BradEssex) October 27, 2020

Supreme Court Justice ACB.

