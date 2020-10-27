https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/voters-believe-joe-biden-profited-sons-business-deals/

Democrats and their establishment media allies continue to insist the growing evidence that Joe Biden profited from his son Hunter’s multi-million-dollar influence peddling schemes amounts to “Russian disinformation,” but a new poll shows voters don’t buy that response.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found 54% of likely voters believe the former vice president was consulted about the business deals with the likes of Chinese communists and possibly benefited from them.

About 38% stated they believe it is “unlikely” that Biden was involved with the deals, and 21% said it’s “unlikely at all.”

The survey was comprised of 1,000 likely voters and was conducted between Oct. 22 and 25.

Earlier this month, the New York Post released emails implicating Joe Biden in his son’s business deals that purportly came from a laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. Democrats claim it’s part of a Russian disinformation campaign, but U.S. intelligence agencies say there’s no evidence of Russian involvement. Sources say the FBI has the laptop as part of an investigation into money laundering.

One of the emails was from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, to the former vice president’s son thanking him for “an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together.”

Biden has insisted he never discussed the business deals with his son.

Another email, according to Fox News, indicated Burisma hired Hunter Biden while his father was vice president because the Ukrainian natural gas firm wanted high-ranking U.S. officials to express support in an effort to shut down investigations against the company’s owner

A former Hunter Biden business partner, Bevan Cooney, has turned over 26,000 emails to investigative reporter Peter Schweizer, with many corroborating the emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Another former business partner, Tony Bobulinksi, began speaking out last week. He claims Joe Biden got a cut of lucrative business deals based on access to the vice president.

Bobulinksi, who had an interview with the FBI last Friday, is scheduled for a sit-down interview Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in which he will released audio recordings to back up his claims.

Bobulinski said he is providing all of his electronic devices and other documents related to his business dealings with Hunter Biden to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and to the FBI.

Significantly, while Joe Biden calls the charges a “smear,” his campaign has admitted it has not challenged the authenticity of the emails.

The New York post editorial board has pushed back on establishment media’s dismissal of its reporting as “unverified.”

The editorial noted other media outlets have interviewed the owner of the Delaware computer repair shop that turned in the purported Hunter Biden laptop, and he has “said exactly what we’ve reported from the start about how the laptop came into his possession.”

Further, the paper has published emails and photographs, “most of which have nothing to do with Ukraine or China — that contain an extraordinary level of detail.”

“Is that all fabricated?” the editors ask.

The Post board noted the Biden campaign’s response to a purported email from the Burisma official thanking Hunter for an introduction to his father.

The campaign initially argued the meeting doesn’t show up on Biden’s official schedule. But when pressed by Politico, the campaign acknowledged it couldn’t say for certain that Biden didn’t have a “cursory” meeting with the Burisma official.

Liberal journalist Glenn Greenwald, a co-founder of The Intercept, tweeted he can’t “quite recall a media propaganda campaign this blatant and shameful as journalists unifying to call a story ‘Russian disinformation’ even though 1) there’s no evidence Russia was involved and, more importantly, 2) nobody – nobody – denies the published emails are authentic.”

Can’t quite recall a media propaganda campaign this blatant and shameful as journalists unifying to call a story “Russian disinformation” even though 1) there’s no evidence Russia was involved and, more importantly, 2) nobody – nobody – denies the published emails are authentic. https://t.co/dT3EdwPvjf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 19, 2020

Fox News reported one of the people copied in a May 13, 2017, email that includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm confirmed its authentiticy.

It identifies Hunter Biden as “Chair/ Vice Chair depending on an agreement with CEFC,” the now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate. A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

Fox News sources said “the big guy” was a reference to the former vice president, and the former business partner Bobulinski has confirmed that.

Investigative reporter Adam Housely posted on Twitter an image he described as an email from Hunter Biden’s lawyer to the repair shop owner asking that the laptop be returned.

Here ya go….this is the email sent to John Paul by Hunter Biden’s lawyer. It is in reference to returning the laptops. Also…the attorney said Hunter dropped em off in 2017. Nope..try April 2019. He didn’t even know when he left em there. Redactions on this document are mine https://t.co/QszglOJV1d pic.twitter.com/VvEguJ0Cec — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 17, 2020

Supporters of Joe Biden’s campaign have made much of a letter signed by 50 former intelligence officials declaring that the Hunter Biden email story “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.”

However, the signatories, including former Obama officials who peddled the now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion claim, admit they don’t know whether or not the emails initially reported by the New York Post are authentic, and they have no evidence of Russian involvement.

Among Bobulinski’s claims are that Joe Biden was at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in May 2017 to discuss Hunter’s business deals in China.

He says he was warned by a business partner never to mention Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s business deals over email or text — only face to face — because Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden were “paranoid” people would find out.

Bobulinski also claims the Bidens went behind his back and got paid millions by the Chinese in side deals outside of their contract.

