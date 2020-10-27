https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/mostly-peaceful-protest-violent-black-lives-matter-goons-chase-police-street-philly-run-cop-truck-video/
As reported earlier “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protesters rioted, looted and attacked police in Philadelphia last night after police shot a black man who was threatening them with a knife.
The BLM believes the cops are to blame.
The far left protest immediately turned into rioting and looting.
And at one point it got so violent the mob chased the police down the street.
This is Democrat-run Philadelphia.
Philadelphia protestors, protesting the killing of Walter Wallace, chase the police away pic.twitter.com/mySy0d7sBy
— BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 27, 2020
Later in the evening a BLM goon in a truck ran over a female officer breaking her leg.
A female cop was run over by peaceful protesters in a stolen truck last night in Philadelphia who were peacefully protesting the murder of an armed man who peacefully charged police with a knife while trying to kill them. He was turning his life around. pic.twitter.com/qboRDQsPnv
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020
Michelle Obama calls this peaceful protesting.
Michelle Obama Releases Video, Says It’s “Morally Wrong” and “Racist” to Say Black Lives Matter Riots are Violent (VIDEO)