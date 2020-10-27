https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/mostly-peaceful-protest-violent-black-lives-matter-goons-chase-police-street-philly-run-cop-truck-video/

As reported earlier “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protesters rioted, looted and attacked police in Philadelphia last night after police shot a black man who was threatening them with a knife.

The BLM believes the cops are to blame.

The far left protest immediately turned into rioting and looting.

And at one point it got so violent the mob chased the police down the street.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden’s “RUSSIAN BLACKMAIL PHOTOS” Uncovered – Hunter with Russians in Hollywood

This is Democrat-run Philadelphia.

Later in the evening a BLM goon in a truck ran over a female officer breaking her leg.

Michelle Obama calls this peaceful protesting.

Michelle Obama Releases Video, Says It’s “Morally Wrong” and “Racist” to Say Black Lives Matter Riots are Violent (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...