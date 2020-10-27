http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y4BGjqDT0UE/

LeBron James has declined to endorse a particular candidate during the 2020 election. Though, that doesn’t mean he won’t try to influence the outcome by sitting down with his “president” just before the election.

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama sat down with LeBron James on his HBO show The Shop, to discuss racial issues. James shared a clip of the tweet on Twitter, in which he called Obama, “My President.” James also said that Obama was “giving us the perspective and motivation we need right now. GO VOTE!!!”

It was such an honor. My President giving us the perspective and motivation we need right now. GO VOTE!!! @morethanavote #TheShop💈 #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/MyoEAiX4gj — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 27, 2020

The clip doesn’t disclose much about the conversation. Though, Obama mentioned some of the topics discussed in his own Twitter post, including the “NBA bubble” and the “racial justice movement.”

In Miami this weekend, I dropped by The Shop to talk with @KingJames and @MavCarter about the NBA bubble, the racial justice movement, and what’s at stake over these next seven days. Do not give up your power. Make a plan to vote: https://t.co/7zfJnABzx1 pic.twitter.com/2Gjf5L9avl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 27, 2020

James has remained active on the political front. Chiefly, through his efforts to fight what he perceives as voter suppression in black communities, through his “More Than A Vote” campaign.

“James has gotten a number of Black athletes — including Brittney Griner, Alvin Kamara, Patrick Mahomes — to get involved with More Than A Vote,” Yahoo! Sports reported. “Obama included a link to the organization’s website in his tweet teasing his appearance on ‘The Shop.’”

James has maintained close ties with Obama. When NBA teams were debating whether to continue playing after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, it was reportedly Obama who advised James to continue playing while using NBA games as a platform to for social justice.

The episode featuring Obama is scheduled to air Friday night at 9 PM.

