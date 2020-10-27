https://www.theepochtimes.com/national-guard-mobilized-in-philadelphia-after-night-of-riots-protests_3555322.html
The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized in Philadelphia in a bid to quell riots and unrest following overnight violence that left around 30 officers injured in the wake of an officer-involved shooting death of a black man who was allegedly armed with a knife. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has mobilized the National Guard to Philadelphia in response to the unrest that started on Monday evening, officials told the Philadelphia Inquirer. Several hundred guardsmen are slated to be deployed within the next 24 to 48 hours, confirmed Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania National Guard. Hickox said the Guard will assist police in “protecting life, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest.” He said their role would be similar to the role played during the George Floyd protests and riots in Philadelphia earlier this year. Pennsylvania National Guard “members are well-trained and well-prepared to assist the …