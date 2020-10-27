https://thehill.com/homenews/media/522958-nbc-moves-texas-to-tossup-in-presidential-race

NBC News has moved Texas, which hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976, from “lean Republican” to “toss-up,” underscoring the close race between President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they’re getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE and Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: ‘We won’t forget this’ MORE for the Lone Star State.

Georgia, Iowa and Ohio are three other states won by Trump in 2016 that are rated as toss-ups by NBC.

The political unit led by “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddLewandowski: Trump ‘wants to see every Republican reelected regardless of … if they break with the president’ Outgoing Va. Republican: Two-party system is failing Americans HHS secretary: Avoiding large gatherings ‘a difficult message for all Western democracies’ MORE also moved Arizona from “lean Democrat” to “toss-up,” with polls tightening in the Copper State.

In the “lean Democrat” category, three states Trump won in 2016 remain there, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

RealClearPolitics also shows Texas as a toss-up, while ABC News shows Trump as a favorite.

NBC’s final battleground map forecasted an easy victory for 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse Judiciary Republicans mockingly tweet ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hillary Clinton after Barrett confirmation Hillary Clinton tweets ‘vote them out’ after Senate GOP confirm Barrett CNN: Kayleigh McEnany praised Biden as ‘man of the people’ in 2015 MORE on Nov. 7, 2016.

“In our final battleground map of the 2016 presidential race, Hillary Clinton holds a substantial lead over Donald Trump with one day before Election Day,” a story at the time reads. “Clinton has 274 electoral votes in her column — which is unchanged from last week, and which also is more than the 270 needed to win the presidency. Trump, meanwhile, is at 170 electoral votes, down from 180 last week. And we have 94 electoral votes in the Tossup column.”

With the election just one week from now, Biden leads Trump in the RealClearPolitics index of polls by an average of 4 points in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona.

