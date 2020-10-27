https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/no-offense-but-mollie-hemingway-responds-to-jake-tappers-anonymous-gop-consultant/

CNN’s Jake Tapper reports that an anonymous “GOP consultant” messaged him to say, “if I’m ACB, I don’t go to this. Looks bad and she doesn’t need him anymore”:

Our reaction? LOL:

And here’s The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway with the brutal truth on this alleged Republican:

We really would like to know who messaged Jake:

But we have thoughts:

And if not Rick Wilson, one of the other ones perhaps?

Well, at least one “conservative” agrees with this consultant:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...