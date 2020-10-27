https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/no-offense-but-mollie-hemingway-responds-to-jake-tappers-anonymous-gop-consultant/

CNN’s Jake Tapper reports that an anonymous “GOP consultant” messaged him to say, “if I’m ACB, I don’t go to this. Looks bad and she doesn’t need him anymore”:

Last night a GOP consultant messaged me about this event: “If I’m ACB, I don’t go to this. Looks bad and she doesn’t need him anymore.” https://t.co/EZuhTds3m0 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020

Our reaction? LOL:

“GOP Consultant”, lol. https://t.co/TefwF0icZ1 — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) October 27, 2020

And here’s The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway with the brutal truth on this alleged Republican:

No offense, but literally no GOP consultant with even a modicum of political savvy or common sense would suggest a Supreme Court Justice not attend her own swearing in at the White House. So if this anonymous person exists, you can stop relying on him for GOP perspective. https://t.co/TLwK99hCca — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 27, 2020

We really would like to know who messaged Jake:

Which one? — Keep Calm and Carry (@johnnyfriegas) October 27, 2020

But we have thoughts:

Was it Rick Wilson? https://t.co/2XHY1OOIf8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 27, 2020

And if not Rick Wilson, one of the other ones perhaps?

Well, at least one “conservative” agrees with this consultant:

She never figured that out. Her political hackery knows no limits — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 27, 2020

***

