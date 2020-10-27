http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G1aM0PnmDDo/

The corrupt news media are trying salvage enfeebled Joe Biden by reassuring us it’s good news the former vice president believes comedian George Lopez is president.

That is not a joke. Please read on…

This all started Sunday when a clip of Biden flew around the Internet that shows a tired, old, and confused man saying the following…

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

“What kind of country are we going to be?” Biden asks. “Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, eh, ah gunna find ourselves in a position where if, ah, Trump gets elected we’re gunna be, ah, we’re gunna be in a different world.”

Now… Please go back and watch the video again. But this time keep your eye on Biden’s wife, Jill. It sure looks to me that she’s whispering “Trump, Trump” out the side of her mouth hoping to get Grandpa Joe back on track.

So, no biggie… Sundown Joe just forgot who the president is. Forgot Donald Trump is president. And his rotting brain sent him back twelve or more years to when George W. Bush was president.

Or maybe his brain sent him back 30 years to George H.W. Bush…?

Anyway…

So the clip went viral, and because some mainstream outlets like NBC News actually covered it, Biden Fluffers like the far-left Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, went to work to say — you’re not going to believe this — Joe Biden said nothing wrong during that interview because Joe Biden was speaking to comedian George Lopez at the time!

1.1 million views and a Fox story based on the premise that Biden was confusing Trump with George Bush. He was talking to George Lopez. (Clip in next tweet) pic.twitter.com/Y0poyu0ejS — Dave Weigel, Re-Animator (@daveweigel) October 26, 2020

And this is somehow supposed to make Biden’s mental lapse look better, somehow supposed to make us feel better about it…

Okay, so if I have this right, according to Weigel and all the other fluffers…

We were wrong to assume Biden wanted to say…

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, Bush”…

Because what Biden really meant to say was…

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, Lopez.”

Yes, according to the media, the fact that Biden believes George Lopez is president means there’s nothing wrong with him.

Or maybe Biden believes that whoever he is talking to is president?

Don’t you feel better?

I sure do.

That’s certainly what the corrupt media believe, because there are a ton of “fact checks” out there looking to gaslight us into saying, Oh, I feel so much better. He meant George Lopez, not George Bush!

Unlike most politicians, respected news organizations acknowledge when they make a mistake. cc: @daveweigel pic.twitter.com/IPJoM7lm6P — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 26, 2020

NBC has added an editor’s note to this morning’s “Today” show segment that played a clip of Biden saying “four more years of George, uh…” without noting that he was talking to George Lopez https://t.co/PmyfpCN6HE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 26, 2020

Lie after lie after lie after lie https://t.co/jwuw9T2Fvn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 26, 2020

The AP: “Biden was speaking to George Lopez in widely shared video.”

So stop worrying about Joe Biden’s mental acuity!

And that goes double for you Jill Biden!

Why were you trying to correct your husband when he was saying something perfectly reasonable about George Lopez being president?!!!

