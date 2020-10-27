https://nypost.com/2020/10/27/keith-raniere-sentencing-nxivm-leader-gets-120-years-behind-bars/

Nxivm leader Keith Raniere was slammed with 120 years behind bars Tuesday for running a twisted sex-slave cult where women were branded like cattle and forced to sleep with him.

The 60-year-old convicted sicko — who billed himself as a Ghandi for the wayward, only to be unmasked as a perverted master manipulator — had faced as little as 15 years on seven felony charges ranging from sex-trafficking to racketeering, child pornography and forced labor.

But Brooklyn federal court Judge Nicholas Garaufis ensured that Raniere would remain in prison for life, saying he has yet to show any remorse for his crimes.

“To him, the brave victims … are liars,” Garaufis said in bringing down the gavel on the sex-trafficker, including ordering him to pay a $1.72 million fine.

“Mr. Raniere remains unmoved. … [He] has therefore failed to demonstrate remorse,” instead maintaining “to this day that he’s done nothing wrong,” the judge said.

Raniere stood stoically as he was hit with the life sentence.

Over the course of the day, a slew of victims appeared before the judge to tell their tales of sexual, physical and mental abuse at Raniere’s hands.

The cult leader then addressed the judge as his accusers stared at him.

“I do believe strongly that I’m innocent of the charges,” Raniere said. “But it’s also true I see all of this pain.

“They’re lying for a reason, and that reason stems from me,’’ he said.

“I do feel deep remorse, but I do not feel remorseful for the crimes I did not commit.”

Raniere then even looked at his accusers — and lauded them for speaking in court, even though he said they were lying.

Those who spoke against him at the hearing included his first sex slave, identified only as “Camila,” who finally broke her silence to tell the judge that the cult leader took her virginity at age 15.

India Oxenberg, the daughter of TV actress Catherine Oxenberg, also said Raniere starved her to make her look like a 12-year-old and raped her.

During his trial in 2019, other former Nxivm members testified that they also were turned into sex slaves, with Raniere branding them above their genitals with his initials, starving them and forcing them to have sex with him.

Raniere allegedly got Camila and her three sisters pregnant at one point — then ordered them to have abortions. He locked one of them in a single room for two years because she kissed another man, the woman said.

Judge Garaufis was expected to come down hard on the convict.

Last month, the jurist sentenced Raniere cohort and Seagram’s booze heiress Clare Bronfman to more than six years in prison, which was nearly triple what federal guidelines called for and greater than even the term prosecutors had sought.

Raniere on Tuesday asked the judge to go easy on Bronfman, as well as his other cohorts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

