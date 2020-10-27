https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/okeefe-strikes-texas-republican-consultant-ballot-chaser-illegally-pressures-voter-change-vote-democrat-candidate-gift-video/

James O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas on Tuesday released a bombshell undercover video of a Texas “Republican” consultant violating both Texas and federal laws.

Raquel Rodriguez, a consultant for GOP House candidate Mauro Garza was caught on camera coercing and bribing voters into voting Democrat.

“Now, you know on here you chose a Republican, not a Democrat, right?” Raquel Rodriguez tells a voter.

The voter responds, “Can I do that?”

Rodriguez replies, “You can do, you can vote for whoever you want. But our conversation that we had, you said you were voting for Hegar because you were going straight Democrat.”

Rodriguez is seen on camera taking the ballot from the voter and helping her fill it out.

Later on, Rodriguez admits that what she is doing is illegal and brags about giving the elderly voter a pretty shawl as a gift for her Democrat vote!

“That’s illegal. I could go to jail,” Rodriguez tells a Project Veritas undercover journalist. “If I go to prison, I do not look cute in stripes…I will hate you forever.”

The Project Veritas journalist actually got Rodriguez to admit that President Trump was right when he said there is massive voter fraud.

WATCH:

BREAKING: TX “Republican” consultant & ‘Ballot Chaser’ ILLEGALLY pressures voter to change vote to Dem candidate with GIFT! “If I go to prison, I do not look cute in stripes…I will hate you forever.” “You know on here you chose a Rep, not a Dem right?”#RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/npn4CbJzIi — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 27, 2020

