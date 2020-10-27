https://hannity.com/media-room/omar-far-left-will-push-joe-biden-on-social-issues-racial-justice-if-elected/
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.04.19
Embattled Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar raised eyebrows -yet again- across the country over the weekend; posting a series of tweets where she refused to “pledge her support” to Israel and blasted the “occupation” of Palestine.
“I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks,” she posted on social media.
“I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that!” she added.
Being opposed to Netanyahu and the occupation is not the same as being anti-Semitic. I am grateful to the many Jewish allies who have spoken out and said the same.
New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind slammed Omar’s anti-Israeli rhetoric Sunday; saying “On this week’s episode, she’ll talk about Jewish power, money and dual loyalty!”
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.26.19
Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to AIPAC Tuesday; accusing the organization of opposing “efforts to guarantee peace and human rights in the region.”
“I —like so many others—have not criticized AIPAC because of its membership or the country it advocates for. I’ve criticized it because it has repeatedly opposed efforts to guarantee peace and human rights in the region,” posted Omar on social media.
“AIPAC and Netanyahu vigorously opposed President Obama’s efforts to secure the Iran nuclear deal ⁃AIPAC and Netanyahu openly opposed the Oslo Accords— and the 1993 peace process,” she added.
⁃AIPAC and Netanyahu vigorously opposed President Obama’s efforts to secure the Iran nuclear deal
⁃AIPAC and Netanyahu openly opposed the Oslo Accords— and the 1993 peace process.
Rep. Omar found herself in hot-water in recent weeks after making a series of anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli statements; claiming American politicians have a “dual loyalty” and “foreign allegiance” to the world’s only Jewish State.