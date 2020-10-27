https://hannity.com/media-room/omar-far-left-will-push-joe-biden-on-social-issues-racial-justice-if-elected/

OMAR ERUPTS AGAIN: Omar Slams ‘Occupation’ of Palestine, Says She Won’t ‘Pledge Support’ to Israel

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.04.19

Embattled Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar raised eyebrows -yet again- across the country over the weekend; posting a series of tweets where she refused to “pledge her support” to Israel and blasted the “occupation” of Palestine.

“I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks,” she posted on social media.

“I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that!” she added.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind slammed Omar’s anti-Israeli rhetoric Sunday; saying “On this week’s episode, she’ll talk about Jewish power, money and dual loyalty!”