This is Insane.

Today Democrats sent Barack Obama, the former president, trash the current President Trump.

But it’s a car lot rally so you have to sit in your car in a mask.

This is the modern day Democrat Party.

Obama tripled Joe Biden’s latest rally with possibly 100 people, maybe a dozen more, sitting in the cars for his lecture.

Former President Barack Obama will be hosting a drive-in rally outside Camping World Stadium in Orlando today at noon. Supporters are gathering in preparation for his remarks. pic.twitter.com/DohP9kQq9Y — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) October 27, 2020

This is truly pathetic.

Honking for Biden: A large crowd of supporters are distanced and parked, ready for President Barack Obama. 44 is in Orlando, stumping for Biden/Harris. pic.twitter.com/XFewGZbxfZ — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 27, 2020

President Trump weighed in on this “no crowd, fake speech” rally.

Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

