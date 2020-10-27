https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pathetic-100-people-turn-see-obama-cars-orlando-biden-stays-close-home-rest-video/
This is Insane.
Today Democrats sent Barack Obama, the former president, trash the current President Trump.
But it’s a car lot rally so you have to sit in your car in a mask.
This is the modern day Democrat Party.
Obama tripled Joe Biden’s latest rally with possibly 100 people, maybe a dozen more, sitting in the cars for his lecture.
Former President Barack Obama will be hosting a drive-in rally outside Camping World Stadium in Orlando today at noon. Supporters are gathering in preparation for his remarks. pic.twitter.com/DohP9kQq9Y
— Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) October 27, 2020
This is truly pathetic.
Honking for Biden: A large crowd of supporters are distanced and parked, ready for President Barack Obama. 44 is in Orlando, stumping for Biden/Harris. pic.twitter.com/XFewGZbxfZ
— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 27, 2020
President Trump weighed in on this “no crowd, fake speech” rally.
Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020
