https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pathetic-100-people-turn-see-obama-cars-orlando-biden-stays-close-home-rest-video/

This is Insane.
Today Democrats sent Barack Obama, the former president, trash the current President Trump.
But it’s a car lot rally so you have to sit in your car in a mask.

This is the modern day Democrat Party.

Obama tripled Joe Biden’s latest rally with possibly 100 people, maybe a dozen more, sitting in the cars for his lecture.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is truly pathetic.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

President Trump weighed in on this “no crowd, fake speech” rally.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post PATHETIC: About 100 People Turn Out to See Dirty Obama in Their Cars in Orlando As He Trashes His Successor at Car Rally (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...