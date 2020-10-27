https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/10/tony-bobulinski-joe-biden-compromised-candidate-who-lied-about-involvement-in-deal-with-ccp-connected-company/

Tony Bobulinski just appeared for a 45-minute interview on Tucker Carlson tonight.

Bobulinski was involved in helping set up a deal with a company, CEFC China Energy conglomerate, connected to the Chinese Communist Party through Joe Biden’s son and brother. Bobulinski met twice with Joe himself, but the others were interposed as go-betweens to provide Joe with “plausible deniability” should it become an issue in a future presidential run.

The tale is a little complicated because of all the players involved, but at it’s essence Joe Biden’s brother and son worked the deal, got Bobulinski involved to run it, used the Biden family name and status as the lure for the Chinese, and Joe knew what was going on despite his denials. Bobulinski said he was particularly incensed, and decided to come forward for the interview, after Adam Schiff and then Joe Biden himself claimed it was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

A tape was played of Rob Walker, a representative of the Biden interests and the spouse of Jill Biden’s former top personal White House aide, telling Bobulinski “you’re just going to bury all of us, man”.

He also suggested that the share in the deal for James Biden, the brother of Joe, went from 10% to 20% after it was mentioned that 10% was being held for “the big guy,” Joe.

Here are some key clips, we will post the full interview at the bottom of this post when available:

Tony Bobulinski tells Tucker Carlson it is a “blatant lie” when Joe Biden says he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings… pic.twitter.com/ydCRXnGZU4 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 28, 2020

The Biden camp is smearing Navy veteran Tony Bobulinski’s evidence as Russian disinformation because he blew the whistle on their secret business deals with the Chinese. He says that’s “disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/SvEDrB0v3D — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

WATCH: Biden family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski says Joe Biden is lying about his family’s foreign business deals and planned to hide behind “plausible deniability” pic.twitter.com/AyoHav9p5B — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

A voicemail is aired showing that Rob Walker, the spouse of Jill Biden’s former top personal White House aide, told Tony Bobulinski “you’re just going to bury all of us, man” when he learned he would go on record with the facts. pic.twitter.com/l5zE73WYmM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski to #Tucker: “I want to simplify this for the American people as much as I can…In that email, James Gillard goes through intimate detail of what each individual’s requests were from a compensation perspective and how the equity in the enterprise would be divvied up.” pic.twitter.com/C394pMIucJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2020

Full video: