Nancy Pelosi suggests packing the Supreme Court and District Courts
“Should we expand the courts? Let’s take a look and see. Maybe we need more District Courts as well.”
Directly after ACB is confirmed Nancy Pelosi suggests packing the Supreme Court AND District Courts:
pic.twitter.com/Zh4rDQ6b5m
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 27, 2020