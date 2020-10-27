https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-alert-we-need-to-pack-the-supreme-court-and-create-more-district-courts/

Posted by Kane on October 27, 2020 4:38 am

Nancy Pelosi suggests packing the Supreme Court and District Courts

“Should we expand the courts? Let’s take a look and see. Maybe we need more District Courts as well.”

