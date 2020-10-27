https://hannity.com/media-room/philly-chaos-30-police-officers-injured-riots-looting-after-knife-yielding-man-is-shot-and-killed/

“The officer was mowed down at the intersection of East 170th Street and Walton Avenue in Mt. Eden by the driver of a dark sedan,” reports the New York Post.

In New York City, a member of the NYPD was targeted in a “hit and run” vehicular attack in the Bronx.

“Our officers were attempting to take rocks and bottles from the crowd,” said Lombardo. “Officers were attempting to get some of the protesters in custody when a shot rang out and our officer went down.”

“Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said two shooting incidents took place amid protests across the city Monday night,” reports ABC News . “In the first incident, an officer was shot while engaging with protesters near the Circus Circus hotel and casino.”

Anti-police riots continued Monday night as thousands of protesters targeted members of law enforcement across the country; leaving at least six officers shot and a member of the NYPD a victim of a “hit and run” in the Bronx.

CITIES SPIRAL: Crime Surges in LA, NYC, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, MORE

6.11.20

Cities are facing a growing crime crisis in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd; with certain violent felonies spiking in Los Angeles, New York City, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis and more.

“Cities including Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, as well as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, have seen an uptick in burglaries, shootings and even, in some cases, murders,” reports Fox News. “Floyd, a black man, died after he was pinned to the pavement on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even as Floyd said he could not breathe.”

Homicides in Los Angeles, California jumped 250% last week compared to the same period last year; raising new questions over local leaders’ calls to slash $150 million from the police department’s operating budget.

“The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week. The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help,” posted the LAPD on social media.

The LAPD is investigating a California attorney who urged people to “kill police officers” on social media then offered to “represent” them free of charge if caught.

“A California criminal defense attorney is being investigated by the LAPD for allegedly advocating that black people kill police officers and offering free representation to anyone willing to do so,” reports the Washington Examiner.

“It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve defended ‘terrorists.’ … sign me up pro bono for somebody’s granddad putting a couple hollow points right between the eyes of these PTSD-addled rednecks. I’d take one or two pro bono,” said a screenshot according to Fox Los Angeles.

