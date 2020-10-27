http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/X63hki12eyU/podcast-the-three-whisky-happy-hour-with-guest-drinker-henry-olsen.php

Better late than never (and I heard from several listeners wondering what happened to the usual weekend wrap-up), “Lucretia” and I team up to review what’s going on in the news along with drinking to the confirmation of Justice Barrett, but are most interested in thinking a bit about what is “metaphysically” wrong with the election scene, with poll after poll showing a solid Biden lead against lots of sense perception—and several historical examples—that argues for a different outcome. And so this became a crossover episode of the podcast, since I decided to pin down Henry Olsen, who I abuse for starting a competing podcast (ahem), and for his corrupt views about European “football.”

We did our best to refrain from too many #MeToobin jokes, but Chelsea Handler’s stunning echo of Joe Biden (“if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black”) that we play right at the beginning is pretty revealing of the bedrock identity assumptions of the left these days. Talk about losing your grip.

You know the rest: listen here or download from our hosts at Ricochet, or your favorite podcast platform.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/10/Ep-221-102720-10.00-AM.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

