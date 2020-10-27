https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/10/27/prediction-joe-biden-would-manage-covid-19-in-one-of-two-ways-both-should-infuriate-you-n1092407

Joe Biden has made President Trump’s handling of COVID-19 one of his central arguments for electing him on November 3. Since March, I have followed the research and dissenting medical experts while I watched Dr. Fauci and the public health bureaucracy ignore anyone not willing to push the preferred narrative. I find this infuriating, to put it mildly.

However, there are only two courses of action for how Sleepy Joe will handle the pandemic if he wins. One will make you think he is doing a great job—unless you know better. The other will start us down a path to crush our freedom. So, come back to this column if the worst of all possible outcomes becomes reality.

The COVID-19 “Casedemic”

The first one I will call solving the “casedemic.” This is the elevated number of cases we see nationwide because of a flaw in the PCR test. The number of times the sample is amplified, also called the cycle threshold (Ct), is too high. It identifies people who do not have a viral load capable of making them ill or transmitting the disease to someone else as positive for COVID-19.

The New York Times reported this flaw on August 29 and said that in the samples they reviewed from three states where labs use a Ct of 37-40, up to 90% of tests are essentially false positives. The experts in that article said a Ct of around 30 would be more appropriate for indicating that someone could be contagious—those for whom contact tracing would make sense.

Just a few days earlier, the CDC had updated its guidelines to discourage testing for asymptomatic individuals. It can only be assumed that the rationale for this was that some honest bureaucrat figured out the testing was needlessly sensitive. He or she has probably been demoted.

This change was preceded by a July update that discouraged retesting for recovered patients. The rationale for the update was that viral debris could be detected using the PCR test for 90 days after recovery. The same would be true for some period of time if an individual had an effective immune response and never got sick. Existing immunity from exposure to other coronaviruses has been well documented. These are many of your “asymptomatic” cases.

However, due to political pressure and corporate media tantrums, the new guidance on testing was scrapped, and testing for asymptomatic individuals is now recommended again. Doctors do not receive the Ct information from the labs to make a diagnostic judgment. Neither the CDC nor the FDA has put out guidelines for an accurate Ct to diagnose a contagious illness accurately.

Hence, our current “casedemic.” Positive tests as they are counted today do not indicate a “case” of anything. They indicate that viral RNA was found in a nasal swab. It may be enough to make you sick, but according to the New York Times and their experts, probably won’t. And certainly not sufficient replication of the virus to make anyone else sick. But you will be sent home for ten days anyway, even if you never have a sniffle. And this is the number the media breathlessly reports.

Biden to the Rescue

In option one, Biden will issue national standards, like the plexiglass barriers in restaurants he spoke about during the debate, and pressure governors to implement mask mandates using the federal government’s financial leverage. Some hack at the CDC or FDA will issue new guidance lowering the Ct the labs use, and cases will magically start to fall. In reality, the change will only eliminate false positives, but most Americans won’t know that.

Good old Uncle Joe will be the hero, even though it is Deep-State actors in the health bureaucracies who won’t solve a problem with testing they have been aware of for months. TDS is a heck of a drug.

The new administration will reverse President Trump’s ban on critical-race theory training and start requiring its toxic curriculum throughout all of our institutions. Conflict in the streets will continue and escalate. The divisions we perceive today will only become larger.

A Dark Winter

Option two is far worse. The testing won’t be modified, and more mandatory testing will be ordered. “Cases” will rise, mask mandates, national standards, and rolling lockdowns will continue. You should take note that Governor Andrew Cuomo, who arguably presided over the deaths of thousands in nursing homes, is held up by Dr. Fauci and the corporate media as a success story. New York’s “model response” will become the national standard.

The Great Reset

The goal is to keep you scared, isolated, and demoralized for a purpose. Only a beaten nation would stand for what comes next. We will reenter global agreements such as the Paris Climate Accords that disadvantage American workers and U.S. industries. The Biden/Harris climate agenda will kick off. Eventually, U.S. foreign and domestic policy will merge with a program the World Economic Forum (WEF) calls “The Great Reset.” This program takes every left-wing premise as fact and “reimagines” capitalism.

Time Magazine has now devoted an entire issue to The Great Reset. It rolls in the sustainability goals from the U.N.’s Agenda 2030 and seeks to reform the global economy into what WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab calls “stakeholder capitalism.” It has been his vision for 50 years. Now he sees it supported by global elites such a Prince Charles, Bill Gates, and multi-national CEOs.

Schwab is also inspired by, not kidding, Greta Thunberg, #MeToo, and Black Lives Matter when he thinks about “reimagining” capitalism. Stakeholder capitalism makes corporations functional units of the government with a reduced emphasis on business operations. Individuals will be able to own businesses, but they will have such heavy dictates from the government—regulating things workforce demographics, required wages, and excessive taxes—that it will make entrepreneurial success and innovation impossible.

Two modern economies have been modeled in private ownership with essential government control: China and Nazi Germany. Unlike the Soviet Union, there was never a complete government takeover of the means of production in these two economies. Still, there was no escaping the central planning of the government to modify and dictate operations.

I have been reading the WEF website for some time. It is impossible to summarize in a single article. However, now that Time is showcasing it, it is time for everyone to do their own homework. The global elites are using the pandemic as a pretext to make major changes to the global economy with the intended effect of reducing the United States’ dominance. As the COVID-19 threat wanes, they will plow ahead using climate change. Bill Gates has already formed the argument they will use to make that transition.

Biden is Not Wrong

Joe Biden likes to say this election is a battle for the soul of the nation. He has already said the pandemic is an opportunity to make structural changes. Take him at his word. This migration will rearrange the social contract, the economic bargain, and the very ideas that lay the foundation for the American way of life. Joe Biden is on the wrong side of the very battle he is calling your attention to. Donald Trump is the only candidate guarding our founding ideals and the American way of life.

