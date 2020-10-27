https://www.theblaze.com/news/pregnant-supermodel-emily-ratajkowski-baby-gender

It’s become standard fare for leftist celebrities to proclaim they’re letting their children choose their genders. And pregnant supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is the latest, writing in Vogue that she and her husband “won’t know the gender” of their baby “until our child is 18” and “they’ll let us know then.”

What are the details?

Ratajkowski added to her essay, “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible” but that she doesn’t like “that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born.”

Indeed, the woke pronoun thing is primed and ready to go.

Still, she acknowledged that she’s asked her husband — actor-producer Sebastian Bear-McClard — if he wants a boy, and that “he refuses to give me an answer, swearing that he doesn’t have a preference. But one Sunday as he’s watching football he makes a remark about how it’d be fun to have a little boy to watch with.”

Ratajkowski said she shot back, “Girls watch football, too!”

One thing’s for sure, though: The supermodel has fears about raising a son — particularly due to the child’s inevitable whiteness.

“I’ve known far too many white men who move through the world unaware of their privilege, and I’ve been traumatized by many of my experiences with them,” Ratajkowski wrote. “And boys too; it’s shocking to realize how early young boys gain a sense of entitlement — to girls’ bodies and to the world in general. I’m not scared of raising a ‘bad guy,’ as many of the men I’ve known who abuse their power do so unintentionally. But I’m terrified of inadvertently cultivating the carelessness and the lack of awareness that are so convenient for men. It feels much more daunting to create an understanding of privilege in a child than to teach simple black-and-white morality. How do I raise a child who learns to like themself while also teaching them about their position of power in the world?”

‘Nothing worse than the undisturbed sleep of a white man in a patriarchal world’

She then shared a story about a friend’s struggle with white males — namely her husband and new baby boy:

My friend who is the mother to a three-year-old boy tells me that she didn’t think she cared about gender until her doctor broke the news that she was having a son. She burst into tears in her office. “And then I continued to cry for a whole month,” she says matter-of-factly. After a difficult birth experience, she developed postpartum depression and decided that she resented her husband more than she’d ever imagined possible. She told me she particularly hated — and she made an actual, physical list that she kept in her journal, editing it daily — how peacefully he slept. “There is nothing worse than the undisturbed sleep of a white man in a patriarchal world.” She shakes her head. “It was hard to come to terms with the fact that I was bringing yet another white man into the world. But now I adore him and can’t imagine it any other way.” She also eventually learned to love her husband again. The sound of his perfect sleep next to her at night is now tolerable.

Anything else?

Ratajkowski is no stranger to expressing left-wing views. She publicly backed Democratic socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in 2016 and took some heat for partnering with Planned Parenthood a year earlier. But in fairness, Ratajkowski in 2017 said she stood up for Melania Trump after a New York Times journalist called the first lady a “hooker.”

