https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-tree-climber-trump-2020-flags

Leftists stealing and vandalizing all manner of campaign materials for President Donald Trump — signs, flags, hats, you name it — is a phenomenon that never seems to let up.

It is, after all, an emotional issue for them:

So when Trump heard that his campaign signs were being stolen in Lufkin, Texas, and that an “anonymous tree climber” replaced them by putting 30 Trump 2020 flags in spots where only ultra-devoted leftists would venture to rip them off, the president was appreciative.

Here’s what Trump tweeted Tuesday:

“Love it, thank you!” he added.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) tweeted that he “took this picture in Lufkin & sent it to [White House Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows this morning. Pure East Texas can do ingenuity! Now the world has seen it. Gotta love it.”

Who’s behind the Trump flags atop trees?

KIII-TV called attention to a Facebook page created to promote the so-called “Flag Fairy” of Angelina County:

“The Flag Ninja of Angelina County strikes again!!” one Facebook user wrote. “It’s not every day that I get a call that says ‘Trump and his posse complete with secret service and limo will be at this secret location to hoist an American Flag and spread some patriotic pride… you in?’ I. AM. IN!!!!! What a fun way to start my week!”

Additional photos in the above Facebook post indeed show a tree climber dressed in a Trump costume and carrying a Trump campaign flag with pole — and using ropes and harnesses to hoist himself atop a tree.

How are folks reacting?

While Trump’s tweet attracted its share of nasty reactions, many commenters were happy about the turn of events:

“Brilliant. Love how patriots never give up. There’s always a way!!” one commenter wrote.

“Oh my word!!!! Have you ever seen this kind of support for a president??? Something is happening,” another commenter noted.

“This is great! Can’t you just hear the ‘Come and take it?!'” another user exclaimed.

And, of course, there was the familiar Lone Star State battle cry:



Image source: Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

