President Trump was asked by a mainstream reporter yesterday about the China coronavirus and his response was one of the President’s greatest to date.
Absolutely spectacular response from Trump:
REPORTER: Joe Biden says you’ve waved the white flag on fighting the coronavirus…..
TRUMP: No, no, he has. He’s waved a white flag on life. He doesn’t leave his basement. pic.twitter.com/bqELNMSzTz
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2020
BOOM – So true – Conversation over.