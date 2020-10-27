http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GqbkhCJnquQ/
Rioters in Philadelphia begin looting and vandalizing random vehicles Monday night. The riots followed the shooting of an armed Black man who chased officers with a knife.
Protests are turning violent in multiple parts of the city after two police officers were forced to defend themselves from a man wielding a knife during a domestic situation, Breitbart News reported.
Video tweeted from Philadelphia shows people on the streets of Philadelphia breaking into vehicles and vandalizing property.
#Philadelphia
Rioters vandalize and steal from random vehicles parked on the city street, including a work truck loaded with an excavator. pic.twitter.com/lJh4FwQX03
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020
#Philadelphia
A ‘Sun Ray’ store is looted as rioters set off fireworks in the street. pic.twitter.com/xx3w6xtyiB
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020
Earlier reports showed rioters attacking a police line with shields up who have been attacked with buckets of paint, wooden pallets, bricks, and other objects.
Philadelphia, PA pic.twitter.com/2AI227p18O
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020
Philadelphia, PA – activate the guard NOW. #Philly pic.twitter.com/9dJZulG3Uo
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020
What the fuck. It looks like they’re throwing bricks at the police. I can’t tell for sure. #Philly pic.twitter.com/Bd1KYLPXbP
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020
Looters are seen running away with as much as they can carry from stores in West Philadelphia.
#Philadelphia
Wow..
People are just grabbing whatever they can get their hands on from this local store.
No police visible in the immediate area. They broke through a roll up door to gain access.
Rite Aid Robbery suspect in custody.
pic.twitter.com/gZI9yaqRXh
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020
Protests are turning violent in multiple parts of the City of Brotherly Love after two police officers were forced to defend themselves from a man wielding a knife during a domestic situation, Breitbart News reported.
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.