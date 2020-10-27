https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rally-tally-update-week-go-trump-train-steamrolling-ahead-biden-bus-broken/

With a week to go the Trump Train is rolling down hill while the Biden Bus has broken down.

Since Labor day President Trump has entertained massive crowds at his rallies but former VP Biden is the opposite, with very small crowds. Some of Biden’s events have had no individuals present other than approved press or campaign workers. Many days Biden was not even out campaigning.

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump has now held events with more than a half a million event goers while Biden has entertained less than a thousand.

Note: These numbers are estimates based on data available. Please provide alternative numbers for consideration, if inclined.

If you trust your eyes, this election isn’t even close – today in Michigan for President Trump:

The line to see @realDonaldTrump in Lansing, Michigan is 😳 Folks, the polls are wrong. pic.twitter.com/AHNLjQfmGv — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 27, 2020

A totally different picture today in Georgia with former Vice President Biden:

Joe Biden walks to the podium here in Warm Springs, GA pic.twitter.com/x1dneI24Iy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 27, 2020

In 2016 Hillary Clinton brought in musicians to increase the attendance at her rallies. But Biden can’t even do that. On Saturday, Biden brought in Jon Bon Jovi for his event in Scranton, PA. But the event was another bust. Only a few people showed up in their cars and the high school parking lot was half empty. It was an absolute joke.

In Summary – Joe Biden will never catch President Trump in crowd size or enthusiasm. President Trump is way, way, way ahead.

Biden has not entertained a crowd greater than 50 people since Labor Day and probably no crowd greater than 100 since March. He is being crushed by President Trump in attendance – even Crooked Hillary crushed him in attendance.



The polls are garbage, the current race is not even close. The rally numbers prove it. President Trump is crushing former VP Joe Biden.



* In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.

By election day 2016 we determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed Hillary was up in the polls. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

