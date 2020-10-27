https://www.theblaze.com/news/50-cent-f-donald-trump-chelsea-handler

Rapper 50 Cent — real name Curtis James Jackson III — wrote “F*** Donald Trump” on Twitter Saturday night after ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler reminded him that he is a black person, so he should vote for former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

What’s a brief history here?

Earlier this month, the rapper appeared to endorse the incumbent and, on Instagram, took aim at Biden’s tax plan.

Appearing to point out that New York would be one of the hardest-hit states under Biden’s tax plan, 50 Cent wrote, “WHAT THE F*** (VOTE ForTRUMP). I’M OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

The rapper added, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people. 62% you are out of ya f***ing mind,” and later insisted, “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it.”

WQHT-FM later reported that 50 Cent decided against voting for the Democratic candidate all because of the tax plan.

Following 50 Cent’s remarks, Handler berated her ex for daring to go against the Democratic grain.

On Twitter, she wrote, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

He responded, “[O]h my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

Handler, not to be outdone, fired back, “”Hey f***er! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f***er! Remember?”

Needless to say, much of social media railed against Handler’s remarks, deeming them racist.

What’s happening now?

On Saturday, the rapper shared a video of Handler speaking with late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon, in which she said, “So [50 Cent] doesn’t want to pay 62% in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent,’ and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

She also appeared to jokingly suggested that she would be amenable to reconciling with the rapper if he changed his vote.

“I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I mean,” she said.

The remarks apparently caught her ex’s attention, and on Saturday, he shared video of her interview with Fallon and captioned it, “Another spin F*** Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

While it remains unclear whether the rapper was joking, it seems fair to point out that Angel Fernandez was a fictional character in “Scarface.”

Handler eagerly responded to the rapper’s remarks, writing, “Honey — does this tweet me [sic] we can count on a vote for you for @JoeBiden ? I’m happy to discuss this with you privately. My phone number is still the same. Your’s isn’t. I’ve tried calling you.”

