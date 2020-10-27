https://www.dailywire.com/news/rapper-lil-pump-endorses-donald-trump-over-biden-tax-plan

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wild tax plan has gotten the attention of more than just rapper 50 Cent; it seems rapper Lil Pump is also miffed enough by the possibility of getting taxed 62% that he has endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election.

In a post on Instagram Monday, the “Gucci Gang” artist shared a photoshop picture of himself shaking hands with Trump. “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020,” he wrote in the caption.

In an explicit video, Lil Pump scolded Biden for his tax plan as he gleefully said, “Trump 2020 b***h

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 b***h” he said. “F**k I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch a** ni**a. F**k sleepy Joe … Trump 2020 b***h.”

As noted by Fox News, the rapper’s endorsement of the president generated such a backlash on social media that his record label, Tha Lights Global, told Billboard that while the company supports his right to express himself, they will be voting for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“Tha Lights Global supports everyone’s right to choose a Presidential candidate, however we want to make clear we do not support Donald Trump,” Tha Lights Global CEO Dooney Battle said. “We support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President because we believe they offer an alternative to an administration that has ignored systemic racial injustice, promoted hate speech and inhumane immigration policies, ignored the problem of climate change and rights of LGBTQ+ individuals as well as many other actions contrary to democratic ideals. We believe it is our obligation to speak out regarding this historic election and we believe in a free society where all of our artists can express their opinions.”

Though Republicans and independents have a litany of reasons to vote against Biden, his tax plan has raised more than a few eyebrows in recent weeks. Speaking with Maria Bartiromo last week, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone argued that the middle class will suffer greatly and that taxing the rich will not generate the government’s desired revenues.

“The only way a tax increase will generate revenues is to go after the middle class. That’s where the numbers are,” he said. “These people are being misled.”

“There is not going to be enough money generated from the so-called rich to take care of all the needs,” he added.

Later, Ken said that the rich can always absorb higher taxes, but the middle class will be “in peril.”

“I don’t know if there’s any of us that have done well that will have a problem with paying more taxes, but it’s a ruse to think that hitting us and us alone is going to get the job done,” Langone said, as reported by Fox Business. “It won’t and the middle class will be in peril and when you take money out of the hands of the middle class, you do a dramatic impact negatively on the economy.”

“The middle class will not be exempt,” he added. “Tragically, it will punish them. It isn’t going to punish us.”

CNBC reported last week that the Biden tax plan would give New York City and California a tax rate of 62% for earners of more than $400,000 annually.

“In California, New Jersey and New York City, taxpayers earning more than $400,000 a year could face combined state and local statutory income tax rates of more than 60%,” said the report.

RELATED: Home Depot Co-Founder Denounces Biden Tax Plan

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

