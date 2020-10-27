https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/paul-gosar-npr-email-scandal/2020/10/27/id/994035

NPR, a tax-funded media outlet, needs to be held accountable for not covering the Hunter Biden email scandal, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV.

“Once again, you said the magic words,” Gosar told Tuesday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “They’re taxpayer-funded and what we need to do is hold them accountable, cut their budget and make them be like anybody else. If they want to be a liberal rag or a propaganda machine, maybe we can use some you know on the radio . . . over in China.”

In a piece responding to the lack of coverage of the Hunter Biden email scandal, NPR wrote that accusation did not “amount to much.”

But Gosar disagrees.

“Here in the United States, they are going to have to give us both sides of the story,” Gosar said. “In particular, something is as prevalent and as important as Hunter Biden’s email and laptop scandal. This is huge. And people need to understand what was happening during the previous administration and the corruption that exists with vice president Biden and his family.”

