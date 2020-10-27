https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunterbiden-joebiden-colombia-cefc/2020/10/27/id/994005

SinoHawk Holdings, a joint venture that included members of the Biden family, in 2017 touted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s relationship with then-Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in an effort to secure $10 million in seed money from CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy conglomerate, reports The Daily Caller.

Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner and a member of SinoHawk, shared hundreds of files with the Daily Caller, including the investment pitch to CEFC.

The outline features a photo of Joe Biden shaking hands with Manuel Santos on Dec. 1, 2016, and proposes investments in a Colombian oil field and a pipeline from Venezuela.

“The relationship between Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Joe Biden has been a strong one throughout the Obama administration,” reads the document.

“With this in mind, EEIG has built he [sic] framework for partnership between CEFC China and local partners in Colombia, with a solid basis starting at the very foundation of the country’s administration,” the document says.

EEIG is a company operated by one of SinoHawk’s partners, James Gilliar, according to the Daily Caller.

The deal fell apart, according to the news outlet, but CEFC did strike a deal with Hunter and James Biden.

Bobulinski has also provided the documents to a Senate committee investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings abroad.

